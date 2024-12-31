New Year's Jazz at Pax Breu Ruim

× Expand Flyer by Spencer Blake Late night jazz to celebrate NYE at Pax Breu Ruim. Free event featuring Spencer Blake, Tony Tortora, Stephen Powers, Spencer West. 12/31 10PM 516 East Main Street Chattanooga

Late night jazz to ring in the New Year!!! Come to Pax Breu Ruim nice and late on NYE for an unforgettable jazz performance. Swing, bebop, latin, and ballads all night until the ball drops!

Spencer Blake - tenor sax and upright bass

Tony Tortora - keys and upright bass (maybe a trombone?)

Stephen Powers - electric guitar

Spencer West - drum set

This is a free event, so tip your bartenders and come ready to swing