New Year's Jazz at Pax Breu Ruim
to
Pax Breu Ruim 516 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Flyer by Spencer Blake
Late night jazz to celebrate NYE at Pax Breu Ruim. Free event featuring Spencer Blake, Tony Tortora, Stephen Powers, Spencer West. 12/31 10PM 516 East Main Street Chattanooga
Late night jazz to ring in the New Year!!! Come to Pax Breu Ruim nice and late on NYE for an unforgettable jazz performance. Swing, bebop, latin, and ballads all night until the ball drops!
Spencer Blake - tenor sax and upright bass
Tony Tortora - keys and upright bass (maybe a trombone?)
Stephen Powers - electric guitar
Spencer West - drum set
This is a free event, so tip your bartenders and come ready to swing