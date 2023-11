× Expand Ruby Falls Scream in the New Year at Dread Hollow New Year’s Nightmare

It's time for New Year's Nightmare at Dread Hollow! Can you survive this holiday themed haunt hosted by Krampus and his misfit toys?

Scream your way through the haunt, test your wits in one of the Deliverance Escape Rooms or do it all!

Timed-entry tickets sold online at dreadhollow.com.