Dread Hollow haunted house and horror-themed escape rooms return for a special New Year celebration.

Navigate the haunted halls of the Rosemore Sanitorium where tormented patients join Krampus and a troop of dreadful elves to terrify all who dare to enter.

Thrill-seekers can test their wits in three separately ticketed Deliverance Escape Rooms: Eugene Todd, Detention, and Alan Wayne.

New Year’s Nightmare is open two nights: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 and Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Haunted house open 8:00 – 9:50 p.m. Escape Rooms open 7:30 – 9:00 p.m.