New Years at Noon

to

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us in welcoming the New Year with a day of family fun at CDM!

From 12-3 p.m., join CDM in ringing in the New Year. Celebrate with a dance party and balloon drop, create your own countdown clocks, and make party hats.

Noon - Countdown with ball drop & confetti in the atrium

1pm - Snowfall in the atrium

2pm - Dance party and balloon drop in the atrium

It's the perfect way to celebrate together as a family!

This event is free with Museum Admission.

Thanks to Coca-Cola for sponsoring this event with the donation of apple juice for our kid-friendly toast!

Info

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Kids & Family
6159259292
to
Google Calendar - New Years at Noon - 2024-12-05 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New Years at Noon - 2024-12-05 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New Years at Noon - 2024-12-05 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - New Years at Noon - 2024-12-05 11:30:00 ical