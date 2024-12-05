New Years at Noon

× Expand CDM New Years - 1 CDM new years

Join us in welcoming the New Year with a day of family fun at CDM!

From 12-3 p.m., join CDM in ringing in the New Year. Celebrate with a dance party and balloon drop, create your own countdown clocks, and make party hats.

Noon - Countdown with ball drop & confetti in the atrium

1pm - Snowfall in the atrium

2pm - Dance party and balloon drop in the atrium

It's the perfect way to celebrate together as a family!

This event is free with Museum Admission.

Thanks to Coca-Cola for sponsoring this event with the donation of apple juice for our kid-friendly toast!