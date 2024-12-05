New Years at Noon
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Join us in welcoming the New Year with a day of family fun at CDM!
From 12-3 p.m., join CDM in ringing in the New Year. Celebrate with a dance party and balloon drop, create your own countdown clocks, and make party hats.
Noon - Countdown with ball drop & confetti in the atrium
1pm - Snowfall in the atrium
2pm - Dance party and balloon drop in the atrium
It's the perfect way to celebrate together as a family!
This event is free with Museum Admission.
Thanks to Coca-Cola for sponsoring this event with the donation of apple juice for our kid-friendly toast!