Nicholas Edward Williams Live on the Patio

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Host of the roots music history podcast American Songcatcher, Nicholas Edward Williams is a multi-instrumentalist and storyteller who is dedicated to "playing it forward" by preserving the songs, stories, artists and styles that have shaped our country: Ragtime, Piedmont Blues, Early Country, Traditional Folk and Old-Time. Williams has spent the last 15 years touring three continents, performing all around the US, as well as the UK, Western Europe and Australia, blending the roots music spectrum in his own style.

In addition to the tunes, enjoy $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

