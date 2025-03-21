A Night of Blues & Green Vibes

to

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Join us for a chill night filled with Blues Music & Earthy Green Vibes courtesy of The Play House in Mary Jane's Corner Live Music w/Probable Cause Band & Blue Matter Blues Band

$15 cover charge at the door w/ valid ID 21+

Straight To the Stomach Food Truck out front for when you get the munchies after those Green Vibes

Info

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Health & Wellness
4239948652
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - A Night of Blues & Green Vibes - 2025-03-21 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Night of Blues & Green Vibes - 2025-03-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Night of Blues & Green Vibes - 2025-03-21 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Night of Blues & Green Vibes - 2025-03-21 20:00:00 ical