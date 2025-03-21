A Night of Blues & Green Vibes

× Expand Kimberly Posey Blues and Green Vibes

Join us for a chill night filled with Blues Music & Earthy Green Vibes courtesy of The Play House in Mary Jane's Corner Live Music w/Probable Cause Band & Blue Matter Blues Band

$15 cover charge at the door w/ valid ID 21+

Straight To the Stomach Food Truck out front for when you get the munchies after those Green Vibes