A Night of Blues & Green Vibes
to
Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
×
Kimberly Posey
Blues and Green Vibes
Join us for a chill night filled with Blues Music & Earthy Green Vibes courtesy of The Play House in Mary Jane's Corner Live Music w/Probable Cause Band & Blue Matter Blues Band
$15 cover charge at the door w/ valid ID 21+
Straight To the Stomach Food Truck out front for when you get the munchies after those Green Vibes
Info
Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Health & Wellness