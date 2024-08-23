Nightlife: Aquarium After-Hours

to

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Take a dip into our 21+ after hours exploration of the Aquarium's River Journey Building. This event promises to be a splash hit. Whether you're looking for a riveting date night experience or hoping to float through the galleries at a leisurely pace with friends, our Aquarium After-Hours is exactly what you're looking for.

Challenge your freshwater knowledge and keen observation skills with a scavenger hunt and curiosity carts along the way. Guests can also enjoy beer samples from local and regional breweries or non-alcoholic Coca-Cola products throughout the evening. Water you waiting for? Dive right in!

Ticket Pricing:

TN Aquarium Members: $40

General Public: $45

Designated Driver: $30

*Dual & Family Members may purchase a maximum of two tickets at the member price.

Your Ticket Includes:

- After-hours admission to the River Journey building of the Aquarium

- Five (5) 4oz beer samples from local & regional breweries

- Complimentary non-alcoholic Coca-Cola products and canned Dasani waters

- Opportunity to participate in Aquarium Scavenger Hunt with prizes afterwards

*DD tickets include all of the above EXCEPT five 4oz beer samples.

Tickets are limited and are non-refundable. Guests must be 21 & up. First and last names of each participant must be included below. ID's will be checked upon entry and must match the names below.

Info

4237853014
