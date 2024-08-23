Nightlife: Aquarium After-Hours

× Expand Doug Strickland, Tennessee Aquarium On Aug. 23, a new nighttime event for ages 21 and up will let guests explore the River Journey building while sampling craft brews and seeing what the animals get up to when the sun sets.

Take a dip into our 21+ after hours exploration of the Aquarium's River Journey Building. This event promises to be a splash hit. Whether you're looking for a riveting date night experience or hoping to float through the galleries at a leisurely pace with friends, our Aquarium After-Hours is exactly what you're looking for.

Challenge your freshwater knowledge and keen observation skills with a scavenger hunt and curiosity carts along the way. Guests can also enjoy beer samples from local and regional breweries or non-alcoholic Coca-Cola products throughout the evening. Water you waiting for? Dive right in!

Ticket Pricing:

TN Aquarium Members: $40

General Public: $45

Designated Driver: $30

*Dual & Family Members may purchase a maximum of two tickets at the member price.

Your Ticket Includes:

- After-hours admission to the River Journey building of the Aquarium

- Five (5) 4oz beer samples from local & regional breweries

- Complimentary non-alcoholic Coca-Cola products and canned Dasani waters

- Opportunity to participate in Aquarium Scavenger Hunt with prizes afterwards

*DD tickets include all of the above EXCEPT five 4oz beer samples.

Tickets are limited and are non-refundable. Guests must be 21 & up. First and last names of each participant must be included below. ID's will be checked upon entry and must match the names below.