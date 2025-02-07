Nightlife: Love Languages of the Ocean

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Nightlife returns to the Tennessee Aquarium, and you're invited to be part of the festivities. Enjoy an evening at the Aquarium for a fun date night or a night of friendship. Whatever your occasion, we look forward to seeing you there!

Take a dip into our 21+ after-hours exploration that promises to be a splash hit. Whether you're sea-king a fun date night experience or hoping to float through the galleries at a leisurely pace with friends, our Aquarium after-hours event is exactly what you're looking for.

Aquarium Members: Log in to your Member Account to access discounted tickets for this event!

Your Ticket Includes:

After-hours admission to the Ocean Journey building of the Aquarium

Two drink tickets good towards beer & wine during the event

Additional drink tickets can be pre-purchased for only $5 each

Complimentary Valentine's Day-themed snacks

Complimentary non-alcoholic Coca-Cola products and canned Dasani water

Free activities including caricature artists, friendship bracelet making, selfie stations and more!

Chance to win various door prizes

Tickets are limited and are non-refundable. Guests must be 21 & up. ID's will be checked upon entry. Please note that the River Journey building will be closed for this event.