Nightlife: Love Languages of the Ocean
Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Tennessee Aquarium
Nightlife returns to the Tennessee Aquarium, and you're invited to be part of the festivities. Enjoy an evening at the Aquarium for a fun date night or a night of friendship. Whatever your occasion, we look forward to seeing you there!
Take a dip into our 21+ after-hours exploration that promises to be a splash hit. Whether you're sea-king a fun date night experience or hoping to float through the galleries at a leisurely pace with friends, our Aquarium after-hours event is exactly what you're looking for.
Aquarium Members: Log in to your Member Account to access discounted tickets for this event!
Your Ticket Includes:
After-hours admission to the Ocean Journey building of the Aquarium
Two drink tickets good towards beer & wine during the event
Additional drink tickets can be pre-purchased for only $5 each
Complimentary Valentine's Day-themed snacks
Complimentary non-alcoholic Coca-Cola products and canned Dasani water
Free activities including caricature artists, friendship bracelet making, selfie stations and more!
Chance to win various door prizes
Tickets are limited and are non-refundable. Guests must be 21 & up. ID's will be checked upon entry. Please note that the River Journey building will be closed for this event.