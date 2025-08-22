Nightlife: Something's Fishy (21+)

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Nightlife returns August 22nd with Something Fishy! Explore the Aquarium after-hours with your friends and see if you can unravel the mystery of the night!

*This scenario is entirely fictional and created for the purposes of this event only.*

Friday, August 22nd, 6pm-9pm

There’s something fishy going on at the Tennessee Aquarium. Aquarists need your help following a string of thefts within the Aquarium. Who’s done it? That’s the question. Are you ready to follow the clues left behind, solve puzzles along the journey and see if you can help e-fish-ently expose the true culprit at large.

This 21+ after-hours exploration promises to be a splash hit. Whether you're sea-king a fun date night experience or hoping to float through the galleries at a leisurely pace with friends, our Aquarium after-hours exploration has exactly what you're looking for.

Ticket Pricing:

Members: $40

Non-Members: $45

Designated Drivers - $30

Additional Drink Tickets: $5 (pre-sold & onsite)