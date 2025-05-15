× Expand Courtesy of artist Nolan Taylor at Songbirds on May 15th

When Nolan Taylor grabs a guitar and steps up to a microphone, he speaks for the desperate, the deserted, and the downtrodden who deserve a voice and demand a chance to be heard. The Ohio-raised and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist knows the hopelessness of an impoverished upbringing surrounded by addiction firsthand. However, he also knows what the light at the end of the tunnel feels like—because he dug himself out of despair and found that light. Growing up in Blanchester, OH, he initially lived in a small home. His mother fell prey to drugs and mental health turbulence, leaving Nolan and his brother to be raised by dad—who worked several jobs to make ends meet. He bounced around from place-to-place until life settled down during sophomore year of high school. Music offered a semblance of stability. Upon graduating high school, Nolan tirelessly gigged anywhere he could. A live video of his song “68” (which directly addresses the relationship with his mom and the topic of addiction) went viral and caught the attention of Atlantic Records. He gained traction with the Life & Love EP and Live From The Living Room EP. Beyond sharing bills with everyone from The Revivalists and City and Colour to 49 Winchester, Charley Crockett, and Band of Horses he sold out his headline Cincinnati Heart Tour. He contributed “Driving You Home” to Twisters: The Album, which accompanied Twisters and is nominated for a GRAMMY®. Now, he invites audiences into the heart of where he grew up (and the Heartland of the country) on his 2025 self-titled full-length debut, Nolan Taylor [Atlantic Records].

“The album examines the first chapter of my life and the relationship I’ve been in for almost a decade now,” he goes on. “To me, the best records have a purpose and a meaning. This one is a whole rollercoaster from sad to happy.”

