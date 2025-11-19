× Expand Image Credit: Noogavision Theatre and Performing Arts, Media Team Featuring a theatrical production of "Who Lives?". 100% of the proceeds support our 2025 Nooga Has Heart Recipient, Laurance Woods. Tickets and donations available at https://givebutter.com/0bv1q1

Nooga Has Heart: An Afternoon for Life

A Community Benefit Performance Presented by Noogavision Theatre in partnership with the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

Featuring the stage production “Who Lives?”

About the Event

Join us for an inspiring afternoon of theatre and compassion as Noogavision Theatre presents Nooga Has Heart: An Afternoon for Life — a special community performance dedicated entirely to supporting Laurence Woods, whose life has been deeply impacted by kidney disease.

Through the power of storytelling and the arts, this event reminds us that every heartbeat matters.

The centerpiece of the afternoon is the powerful stage production “Who Lives?” — a moving exploration of survival, sacrifice, and the gift of life. The play asks what it means to keep living when others cannot — a question that resonates deeply with Laurence’s own journey.

Meet Our 2025 Recipient: Laurence Woods

This year’s Nooga Has Heart event honors Laurence Woods, a Chattanooga poet/wordsmith & musician whose journey through kidney disease has inspired our community.

Laurence continues to face his challenges with resilience and gratitude — embodying the heart and hope that this event represents.

This event is Noogavision's way of saying: You are not alone.

📅 Date & Time:

Sunday, Dec. 14th, 2025

Doors Open: 3:30 PM

Event Begins: 4:00 PM

Approx. End Time: 6:00 PM

📍 Location:

Mac Avenue Event Space

1304 McCallie Avenue

Chattanooga, TN

🎟 Admission & Giving Options:

General Admission – $15

Open seating.

Supporter Ticket – $30

Includes your name in the printed/digital program.

Spotlight Giver – $50

Reserved seating + recognition in the program + thank-you gift.

Donation-Only Option available for those unable to attend.

All proceeds from tickets and donations will go directly to helping Laurence with medical and recovery expenses — ensuring he has the support and stability he needs on his path towards his health while waiting for a kidney transplant.

🚗 Parking Information:

Free parking is available in the venue’s main lot and overflow area.

Additional street parking is available along adjacent streets (please observe signage).

Accessibility parking spaces are located near the main entrance.

Volunteers will be on-site to assist with directions and guest drop-offs.

👗 Suggested Attire:

Semi-formal / Smart Casual

Think: Sunday best with a touch of flair.

Guests are encouraged to wear something green or gold to symbolize kidney health and the spirit of giving.

☕ Refreshments:

Light refreshments and desserts will be available following the performance.

Spotlight Givers will receive a complimentary desert voucher.

🎵 Meet Laurence Woods — Our 2025 Nooga Has Heart Recipient

His journey continues. Together, we keep the music alive.

Laurence Woods is a wordsmith, poet, musician, and culinary artist whose voice has long been a part of Chattanooga’s creative heartbeat. His words inspire and his presence in our arts community reminds us that storytelling and song have the power to heal.

Today, Laurence faces one of life’s most difficult waiting periods — he is awaiting a kidney transplant.

While he waits, the daily challenges are real: transportation to treatments, medications, nutrition, rest, and maintaining stability through the unpredictable rhythm of dialysis and medical care.

Through Noogavision Theatre’s 2025 benefit event, Nooga Has Heart: An Afternoon for Life, featuring the stage production “Who Lives?”, we’re joining together to stand with Laurence — to help him meet these everyday needs and remind him that he is not alone while he waits for his match.

This year’s event isn’t just a performance — it’s a movement of compassion, creativity, and community. It’s a promise that while Laurence waits for his new beginning, he will have what he needs to keep writing, keep dreaming, and keep creating.

Your donation provides direct support for housing, food, transportation, and ongoing medical costs as Laurence continues his journey toward transplant.

When words fade, and music pauses — kindness keeps playing.

Presented by Noogavision Theatre in partnership with the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga