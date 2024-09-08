× Expand Chattanooga Area Food Bank Untitled design - 1 Nooga Hunger Walk Run

Join us for a casual 5K walk-run event that makes a big impact! The Nooga Hunger Walk Run is all about raising funds and promoting awareness of food insecurity in our community. Hosted by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and Feeding the Future, this inaugural event takes place on September 8th at the Chattanooga Green and walks (or runs) along Riverfront Parkway, the Art District, and Walnut Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want to support a worthy cause, sign up today and be part of the solution! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️

Remember, every step counts! 🌟

Kids Zone and other Family Activities begin at Noon

Walk Run begins at 2:00PM