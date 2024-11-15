NoogaLights at the Choo Choo Christmas Walk-Thru Light Show
Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Riverworks Marketing Group
New for 2024, NoogaLights at the Choo Choo will feature a Christmas walk-thru light show nightly from November 15th through December 31st. Showcasing an immersive family-friendly light show with nearly 1 million lights synchronized to holiday-specific music, NoogaLights at the Choo-Choo will become your newest family tradition.
