NoogaLights at the Choo Choo Christmas Walk-Thru Light Show

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

New for 2024, NoogaLights at the Choo Choo will feature a Christmas walk-thru light show nightly from November 15th through December 31st. Showcasing an immersive family-friendly light show with nearly 1 million lights synchronized to holiday-specific music, NoogaLights at the Choo-Choo will become your newest family tradition.

Kids & Family, Outdoor
