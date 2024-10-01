NoogaLights at the Choo Choo, a Halloween Walk-Thru Light Show

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Beginning in October, NoogaLights at the Choo Choo will feature a Halloween walk-thru light show nightly from October 1st through November 3rd. Showcasing an immersive, family-friendly light show with nearly 1 million lights synchronized to holiday-specific music, NoogaLights at the Choo-Choo will have all your ghouls and goblins grinning from ear to ear.

Kids & Family, Outdoor
