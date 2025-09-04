Noontunes 2025 - Cody James Harris

× Expand River City Company SEPTEMBER - 1 Kick off our 2025 season with a free concert by Cody James Harris!

Returning for another season on September 4, Noontunes will feature local musicians every week from 12pm - 1pm.

Starting off our 2025 season is Cody James Harris, an Indie Alternative artist from right here in Chattanooga! Cody began playing guitar at age 11 and has been writing and playing music ever since. Cody is releasing his first full production EP this year and strives towards making his dream of being a full-time recording artist a reality.

Hosted in partnership with the City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors and the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Noontunes offers residents, employees and neighbors an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, games, food trucks and much more as a part of the new series, “Take a Break”.

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported over 50 musicians and invested $20,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy.

2025 Sponsors include City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Tennessee Arts Commission, EPB, First Horizon Bank and Tennessee American Water.

2025 Schedule:

September 4 - Cody James Harris

September 11 - Jack Endelouz

September 16 - Special Bluegrass Showcase with Randy Steele

September 25 - Richard Daigle