Noontunes 2025 - Jack Endelouz

Enjoy this FREE concert on September 11th, right in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.

Returning for another season on September 4, Noontunes will feature local musicians every week from 12pm - 1pm!

Joining us this week is Jack Endelouz. Jack learned music in the streets of Memphis. A bad record deal brought him to Chattanooga, and when it ended, he wanted to create something closer to his roots. Jessie was born in Los Angeles to a musical family. Her award winning play “Jessie’s messy mind” took her from coast to coast, and when she returned she sought Jack’s help with her new material. They have been working together ever since making music, plays, videos content and more.

Hosted in partnership with the City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors and the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Noontunes offers residents, employees and neighbors an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, games, food trucks and much more as a part of the new series, “Take a Break”.

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported over 50 musicians and invested $20,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy.

2025 Sponsors include City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Tennessee Arts Commission, EPB, First Horizon Bank and Tennessee American Water.

2025 Schedule:

September 4 - Cody James Harris

September 11 - Jack Endelouz

September 16 - Special Bluegrass Showcase with Randy Steele

September 25 - Richard Daigle