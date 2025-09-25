Noontunes 2025 - Richard Daigle

× Expand River City Company SEPTEMBER - 1 Help us close out another great Noontunes season with singer/songwriter Richard Daigle!

Returning for another season on September 4, Noontunes will feature local musicians every week from 12pm - 1pm!

Closing out our 2025 Noontunes season is Richard Daigle, a NOLA-born, retired writer/editor and communications specialist turned singer/songwriter the last several years. A long-time music fan, Richard began writing songs in earnest in his late 50s, drawing inspiration from his favorite artist and one-time dinner companion, John Prine.

Hosted in partnership with the City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors and the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Noontunes offers residents, employees and neighbors an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, games, food trucks and much more as a part of the new series, “Take a Break”.

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported over 50 musicians and invested $20,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy.

2025 Sponsors include City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Tennessee Arts Commission, EPB, First Horizon Bank and Tennessee American Water.

2025 Schedule:

September 4 - Cody James Harris

September 11 - Jack Endelouz

September 16 - Special Bluegrass Showcase with Randy Steele

September 25 - Richard Daigle