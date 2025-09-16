Noontunes 2025 - Special Bluegrass Showcase with Randy Steele

× Expand River City Company SEPTEMBER - 1 Celebrate Chattanooga's own bluegrass talent as we gear up for IBMA Bluegrass Live!

Returning for another season on September 4, Noontunes will feature local musicians every week from 12pm - 1pm.

This week, we’re gearing up for the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival happening on September 19 & 20! Joining us this week is Randy Steele, an award-winning banjo pickin' singer/songwriter from Chattanooga, Tennessee. His critically acclaimed releases have earned recognition from outlets like Relix Magazine, No Depression, and The Bluegrass Situation, as well as honors including an Independent Music Award and finalist and semi-finalist spots in the New Folk and American Songwriter competitions. Steele is currently touring around the Southeast and recording new material whenever possible.

Hosted in partnership with the City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors and the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Noontunes offers residents, employees and neighbors an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, games, food trucks and much more as a part of the new series, “Take a Break”.

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported over 50 musicians and invested $20,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy.

2025 Sponsors include City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Tennessee Arts Commission, EPB, First Horizon Bank and Tennessee American Water.

2025 Schedule:

September 4 - Cody James Harris

September 11 - Jack Endelouz

September 16 - Special Bluegrass Showcase with Randy Steele

September 25 - Richard Daigle