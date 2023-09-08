Noontunes Week 1: Artist Market

× Expand River City Company Featuring Zowie & Sól Parade

Noontunes is back! Through the ONE Riverfront Plan and Reimagining Broad Street, River City Company unveiled three potential designs for Broad Street. As a test of how one or more of those concepts could work, Noontunes is moving to the Riverfront District, creating a mini-street festival on Fridays in September and October.

Starting September 8th, the free lunchtime concert series will enliven Broad Street every Friday with artist vendors, food trucks, live music and themed activities. The street party will take place from Aquarium Way to High Point Climbing Gym in the 2nd block of Broad Street.

Join us opening week for music by Zowie & Sól Parade, lunch from a local food truck and shopping with local artist vendors! Be sure to say hello to ArtsBuild, our nonprofit partner for this week. Noontunes is free and open for the public to attend.

11:00 AM - Noontunes opens with artist vendors and food trucks

12:00 PM - Live music by Zowie & Sól Parade

1:00 PM - Event closes

Concerts are later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes is possible through a community partnership of River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, SoundCorps, R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, River City Sessions, City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Gold Finger Productions, TechTown, WUTC and Innovation District Chattanooga. Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported 41 musicians and invested $14,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy along with drawing an in-person crowd of 1,500+ and 15,000+ live stream viewers. 2023 Sponsors include Benwood Foundation, EPB and First Horizon Bank.