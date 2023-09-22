Noontunes Week 3: Plant & Seed Swap

× Expand River City Company Featuring live music by Karen Collins ft. Thomas Bumpass

Noontunes, a free lunchtime concert series, will enliven Broad Street every Friday with local vendors, food trucks, live music and themed activities. The street party will take place from Aquarium Way to High Point Climbing Gym in the 2nd block of Broad Street.

Calling all houseplant enthusiasts and aspiring green thumbs! Bring your own plants and seeds to trade at Week 3: Plant & Seed Swap! Featuring live music by Karen Collins featuring Thomas Bumpass, lunch from local food trucks, local vendors and Reflection Riding, our nonprofit partner for this week. Noontunes is free and open for the public to attend.

11:00 AM - Noontunes opens with artist vendors and food trucks

12:00 PM - Live music by Karen Collins featuring Thomas Bumpass

1:00 PM - Event closes

Concerts are later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes is possible through a community partnership of River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, SoundCorps, R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, River City Sessions, City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Gold Finger Productions, TechTown, WUTC and Innovation District Chattanooga. Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported 41 musicians and invested $14,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy along with drawing an in-person crowd of 1,500+ and 15,000+ live stream viewers. 2023 Sponsors include Benwood Foundation, EPB and First Horizon Bank.