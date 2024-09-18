× Expand River City Company Noontunes

Returning for another season on September 11, Noontunes will feature local musicians every Wednesday from 12pm - 1pm on the Miller Park Stage through October!

Hosted in partnership with the City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors and the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Noontunes offers residents, employees and neighbors an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, games, food trucks and much more as a part of the new series, “Take a Break”.

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported over 50 musicians and invested $18,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy.

2024 Sponsors include City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Tennessee Arts Commission, Rise Partners, Barge Design Services, EPB, First Horizon Bank and Elliott Davis.