× Expand Covenant Entertainment Group North Georgia Holiday Spectacular, December 18-27 | Ringgold, GA | LIVE at The Colonnade Theatre

The North Georgia Holiday Spectacular is a large, high-energy, holiday musical production that features the area’s most talented singers and dancers, comedians, stilt walkers and more! The whole family will enjoy dazzling production numbers, dancing elves and Santa Claus himself. Be enchanted by the magic of Frozen, and marvel at our on-stage nativity and celebration of the birth of Christ! Start a new family tradition at the North Georgia Holiday Spectacular!

#1 Christmas Family Fun!

This spectacular musical production is packed with holiday magic, music and laughs sure to get you in the Christmas spirit! With colorful costumes and dazzling production numbers, your family will want to return to the North Georgia Holiday Spectacular year after year!

It’s an unforgettable way to celebrate the holidays with joy and wonder in the heart of North Georgia!

Live in Ringgold, GA

December 18-27, 2025 – 3pm & 7:30pm Showtimes

Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia