North Georgia's Ultimate Variety Show!

September 18-28 | Ringgold, GA

Get ready for a high-energy, Pigeon Forge style show unlike anything you will find in Northwest Georgia!

Witness your favorite movie soundtracks come to life! Sing your way through timeless classics from the 50s! Feel the beat as we take you on a journey through the best music of the 80s! Our all new show for 2025 features something for everyone! The North Georgia Shindig also includes inspiring gospel music along with a patriotic tribute to our country and its veterans. This ultimate variety show stars North Georgia’s most talented singers and dancers along with hilarious, family-friendly comedy! The North Georgia Shindig is the only show of its kind and scale in the area! Don’t miss this exciting evening of music, fun and entertainment in Northwest Georgia.