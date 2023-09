× Expand (C) A. Feliciano The Lord and Lady await you at historic Riegeldale Tavern for an immersive Regency experience!

You are cordially invited by the Lord and Lady to historic Riegeldale Tavern in Trion, Georgia (Sweet P's Catering) for a Regency Ball! Regency attire encouraged.

Tentative Schedule:

Pre Ball Dance Lesson: 1-3PM

Doors Open/Welcome/Activities: 4-5PM

Dinner 5-7PM

English Country Dancing 7-10PM

Tickets are on sale now! Visit the link for more details.