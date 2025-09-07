Nosh-A-Nooga, Chattanooga’s Jewish Food Festival, will be held Sunday, September 7 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Waterhouse Pavilion and Miller Park, 800 Market Street. The event is open to the public. Learn about Jewish culture through food, music and children’s activities. Nosh means small bite in Yiddish. The foods may be small but with so many, there are plenty to make a lunch. Tickets are $1 each with most items ranging in price from 2-5 tickets. Full menu and pricing is also on the website. Advance purchase of tickets is strongly suggested by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.com. Advance purchase will make entry much quicker. Tickets are available at the door for food and event T-shirts. Food is limited and available on a first come basis. For more information call 423-493-0270. This is an education service of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.

Nineteen types of Jewish food samples include brisket sliders, bourekas, kugel, rugalach, brisket sliders, Kosher hot dogs, falafel, challah and much, much more. Foods from Sephardic and Ashkenazi traditions are available to sample. Each food table will include definitions and a brief history about the food. Although no recipes will be available, traditional bakers and cooks will be on hand to talk about each item.

Did you know? Challah is the centerpiece of the weekly Shabbat table and many holidays. In medieval times, challah was a plain, simple bread. Braiding it began in 15th century Austria and Southern Germany, with Jewish housewives following their non-Jewish counterparts, who plaited the loaves they baked on Sundays. Braids also symbolized the Sabbath bride’s hair. The wealthier you were, the more strands you could have - a result of having more time, expertise and domestic help. Jews who came to the U.S. for a better life discovered an abundance of new and inexpensive ingredients like eggs, sugar, and poppy seeds. Adding sugar created a much sweeter challah. Taste challah and many other traditional recipes on September 7.