FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Headline: November 2025 River Gallery Exhibition Experience Shades of Nature
Subheadline: Featured Artists Wendy Gilhula, Kelly Jean Ohl, and Anna Marie Pavlik
Chattanooga, Date: November 1 - 30, 2025 at River Gallery (400 East 2nd St.)
Opening Reception: Friday November 7, 2025, from 6-8 PM. Free and open to the public. Meet artists Wendy Gilhula and Anna Marie Pavlik and learn the inspirations behind their latest works!
About the Exhibition: Wendy Gilhula’s Appalachian Storm series tells stories of survival and renewal inspired by the 2024 Appalachian floods. The series is about recognizing nature's raw power and the resilience of the communities rebuilding around it.
Kelly Jean Ohl’s work reminds people of things they have found on the floor of the forest, something they have touched in a tidal pool or a single cell organism once viewed under a microscope.
Anna Marie Pavlik’s prints direct the viewer’s attention to the irreplaceable value, sublime beauty, and mystery found within our natural environment.
Contact Information:
Mary Portera
423.682.1287
rivergallery@bluffview.com