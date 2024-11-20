November Nature by the Pint - Bird Conservation in the Tennessee River Gorge
The Greenhouse by Oddstory Brewing 336 M L King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Join the local water quality nonprofit, WaterWays next Wednesday, November 20th, from 6:00-7:15 for the second Nature by The Pint Talk of the 2024-2025 season at The Greenhouse - Oddstory Brewing!
Austen Young, Research and Stewardship Coordinator for the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, will discuss Bird Conservation in the Tennessee River Gorge!
This event is free and open to to the public!
