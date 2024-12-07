Novie’s Festive Lights

Novie’s Festive Lights 248 Brookvale Terrace , Georgia 30741

🎄✨ Exciting News! Our Light Show is BACK for Christmas!

Drive by Christmas Light show!

Check the schedule below:

Sun-Thu: 6 pm-9pm

Fri-Sat: 6 pm-10 pm 🎅

📻 Tune in to 99.5 as you drive by for your favorite Christmas tunes, movie scenes, and Disney favorites! 🎶

🚗 Please turn off headlights and be courteous to neighbors.

🎁We will be accepting toy donations for Catoosa County Stocking Full of Love. Donations have to be NEW unwrapped toys!

