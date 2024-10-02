× Expand Courtesy of Nurse Blake. Nurse Blake Shock Advised Comedy Tour

Nurse Blake (1M+ IG), has been hailed "a genuine phenomenon" by The New York Times and recently performed at Netflix is a Joke Festival alongside the likes of Chelsea Handler and Chris Rock. The live event is part of Blake’s massively popular Shock Advised Comedy Tour, which recently announced 45 new U.S. dates through December marking a staggering 150-city tour run since 2023.