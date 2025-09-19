Nutcracker Magic for the Winter Solstice

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Bring the family to celebrate the winter solstice with some nutcracker magic. Children will be invited to create props and nutcracker-related crafts at 2. At 3 PM, join us for a brief performance of The Nutcracker by the Chattanooga Ballet Student Ensemble.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Nutcracker Magic for the Winter Solstice - 2025-12-21 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nutcracker Magic for the Winter Solstice - 2025-12-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nutcracker Magic for the Winter Solstice - 2025-12-21 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nutcracker Magic for the Winter Solstice - 2025-12-21 14:00:00 ical