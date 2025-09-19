Nutcracker Magic for the Winter Solstice
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Bring the family to celebrate the winter solstice with some nutcracker magic. Children will be invited to create props and nutcracker-related crafts at 2. At 3 PM, join us for a brief performance of The Nutcracker by the Chattanooga Ballet Student Ensemble.
