NY Times Columnist David French to Speak at Southern Adventist University

The School of Journalism and Communication at Southern Adventist University welcomes David French, columnist for "The New York Times" and nationally recognized religious liberty expert, as guest speaker for the free R. Lynn Sauls Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus Thursday, September 19. Visit southern.edu/truth for more details.

