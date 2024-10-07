October 7 Memorial Vigil

Many community partners will join the Jewish community on October 7 in Miller Park to gather in remembrance and community-wide commemoration of the October 7, 2023 events in Israel. The community is invited to light 1,200 candles between 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.. From 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the community will hear music, prayers and poems reaffirming our community’s strength and commitment to Israel. There is no cost to participate.

On October 7th, 2023, Hamas unleashed a vicious attack on Israel, killing nearly 1,200 innocent civilians, taking 250 people hostage, and shattering the global Jewish community’s sense of safety. One hundred and one people are still being held hostage by terrorists. “I don’t think we could have imagined that a year after the sudden, barbaric attack by Hamas, that so many of the hostages taken that day would still be in captivity, that the war between Israel and Hamas would still be going on, despite the unbearable toll on both sides.” says Michael Dzik, Jewish Federation’s Executive Director.

This commemoration is one of over 100 taking place across North America. It will bring together the broad Jewish community along with local religious and civic leaders. “Coming together as a community is one of the most meaningful ways we can express our heartfelt and unwavering solidarity with Israel and its people,” continues Dzik. “We invite the broad community to join us in this moment of pain and loss as we grieve together, embrace the survivors and the families of the fallen. We will pray for the remaining hostages and express `our gratitude to the community for their love, solidarity and support of the resilience of the Jewish people.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga builds and fosters a strong unified Jewish community, and strives to ensure its well-being and continuity locally, in Israel, and

throughout the world. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Jewish Federation and Jewish Cultural Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.