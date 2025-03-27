October 8 Documentary Film Screening

× Expand Menemsha Films October 8 Film Poster

The community is invited to the Chattanooga premier screening of OCTOBER 8 documentary, on Thursday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. A facilitated discussion will take place after the film. There is no cost to attend. Registration is required, www.jewishchattanooga.com.

OCTOBER 8 unpacks the explosion of antisemitism on college campuses, on social media and in the streets of America, in the aftermath of the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The film examines the forces that led to a dystopian moment where Hamas is celebrated as freedom fighters rather than as terrorists at the most elite universities in America. This documentary film stars Debra Messing, Michael Rapaport and Noa Tishby. It is directed by Wendy Sachs. (1 hour 40 minutes) Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kyB_WXg2-E

“Why this film? Why now? Recently a student from Columbia was arrested and threatened with deportation for his role in campus protests. The Federation’s mission includes combating antisemitism and having community conversations is a Federation priority. This film is an educational way to learn and discuss this topic.” stated Michael Dzik, President and CEO.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.