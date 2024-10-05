October Beer Fest - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. One Knoxville

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves SC October Beer Fest at CHI Memorial Stadium

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are back at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 5th for October Beer Fest 🍻 Enjoy pregame food and drink specials including $5.00 Octoberfest beer and bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels, and beer cheese from 6:30 p.m. when gates open to 7:30 p.m. at kickoff 🥨 Fans can also participate in Octoberfest challenges like a beer stein holding contest and shot skis, plus cornhole with guest emcee, Kevin Hayes. Dale Lobos!