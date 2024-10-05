October Beer Fest - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. One Knoxville
to
CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
October Beer Fest at CHI Memorial Stadium
The Chattanooga Red Wolves are back at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 5th for October Beer Fest 🍻 Enjoy pregame food and drink specials including $5.00 Octoberfest beer and bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels, and beer cheese from 6:30 p.m. when gates open to 7:30 p.m. at kickoff 🥨 Fans can also participate in Octoberfest challenges like a beer stein holding contest and shot skis, plus cornhole with guest emcee, Kevin Hayes. Dale Lobos!