October Beer Fest - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. One Knoxville

to

CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are back at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 5th for October Beer Fest 🍻 Enjoy pregame food and drink specials including $5.00 Octoberfest beer and bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels, and beer cheese from 6:30 p.m. when gates open to 7:30 p.m. at kickoff 🥨 Fans can also participate in Octoberfest challenges like a beer stein holding contest and shot skis, plus cornhole with guest emcee, Kevin Hayes. Dale Lobos!

Info

CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Food & Drink, Outdoor, Sports
423-541-1660
to
Google Calendar - October Beer Fest - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. One Knoxville - 2024-10-05 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - October Beer Fest - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. One Knoxville - 2024-10-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - October Beer Fest - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. One Knoxville - 2024-10-05 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - October Beer Fest - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. One Knoxville - 2024-10-05 18:30:00 ical