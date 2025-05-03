× Expand @theseedtheatre odd Market - 1 image with fillagry and scrolling border, reads "Odd Market May Mayhem" and has additional details on the flier about date and time

Seed Theatre is thrilled to announce our 9th rendition of The Odd Market -- Odd Market: May Mayhem!

Vendors apps open now

https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=26155

This is a vibrant celebration of all things unconventional and extraordinary. Boasting over 100 vendors and local artists, join 5,000+ visitors for a fantastic festival centering the oddest art and strangest oddities that the south has to offer!

Join us on May 3, 2025, at Stove Works in Chattanooga for a day filled with unique vendors, captivating performances, and a community that embraces the delightfully peculiar.

Event Details:

Date: May 3, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Stove Works, 1250 E 13th St, Chattanooga, TN

What to Expect:

Eclectic Vendors: Explore a curated selection of artisans offering handmade crafts, oddities, baked goods, and more. This isn’t just about oddities and local shops—Odd Market is a proud LGBTQ+ safe space, welcoming everyone to celebrate diversity and creativity.

Live Entertainment: Hosted by Punk & Drag out of Knoxville, TN, featuring multiple punk bands and drag artists (TBA). Enjoy performances throughout the day, showcasing dynamic talent and adding to the market's vibrant atmosphere.

Vendor Information:

Interested in becoming a vendor at Odd Market: May Mayhem? We welcome a diverse range of artisans and creators. For application details and deadlines, please follow the eventeny link! Commenters telling you to pay them in other formats is a scammer!

Join Us:

Odd Market is more than just a market—it's a celebration of individuality, creativity, and community. Whether you're a longtime enthusiast of the unusual or newly curious, May Mayhem promises an unforgettable experience for all.

The Odd Market, hosted by The Seed Theatre, is a recurring marketplace event in Chattanooga that brings together vendors offering an eclectic mix of handmade goods, crafts, oddities, and baked treats. Each market has a unique theme, aiming to celebrate everything unusual, spooky, and distinctive.

Recent iterations, such as the "Spring Awakening" and "Witch, Please!" editions, showcase vendors from various cities across the Southeast, creating a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. Visitors can find distinctive creations while enjoying entertainment like drag shows, musical performances, and interactive games for families. These events contribute to The Seed Theatre's mission to offer a supportive, safe space where people can express themselves through art, creating a vibrant community for all​

For more information and updates, follow Seed Theatre on social media or visit our website.

Come embrace the mayhem