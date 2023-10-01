ODDtober

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Things get wonderfully weird around the Tennessee Aquarium during ODDtober – a month-long celebration of strange creatures from around the world and in our own backyard. Learn odd facts about Aquarium animals and look for fun fall touches inside our exhibits. See pumpkins flicker with an eerie glow, flashing along with the pulses of an Electric Eel. Find out why some “scary” species are not-so-creepy after all. At the end of your tour, grab a free sticker in the gift shop when you mention “ODDtober” (while supplies last).

PLUS – Underwater pumpkin carving is back for 2023! Watch SCUBA divers slicing up jack-o-lanterns as fish and turtles swim by – Saturdays at 2:00 pm ET in the River Journey building.

*Please note: On October 22, the Tennessee Aquarium will be closed for a special event.

