Odyssey Luncheon 2025

We invite you to support the 2025 Odyssey Luncheon, a key event benefiting the Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA). This year’s theme, "Taking Your Seat at the Table," reflects our commitment to building strong educational foundations and revitalizing the Highland Park community.

Speakers this year feature CGLA Graduates who have taken their seat at the table:

~Frida Uwimama

~Yhara Mendoza

~KaDarrell Howell

~Vinceia Crittenden

At CGLA, we are committed to nurturing the whole student by offering more than just academics. Our comprehensive wrap-around services—including a food pantry, tutoring, a health clinic, and career mentorship—equip our students to succeed in every aspect of life. Combined with our STEAM-focused curriculum, these resources empower our students to lead, innovate, and create lasting change in their communities.

This year’s luncheon, set for Wednesday, March 5th, will showcase powerful, real-life stories from our alumnae, who will share how CGLA transformed their lives. These young women will reveal how the support and education they received at CGLA empowered them to break barriers, achieve their dreams, and build brighter futures for themselves, their families, and their communities. By attending, you’ll not only demonstrate your commitment but also play a crucial role in empowering the next generation of trailblazing leaders.

By sponsoring this event, you play a vital role in our mission, helping ensure these young women have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. We invite you to review the enclosed sponsorship opportunities and join us in making a lasting, transformative impact on their futures.

~Rosite Delgado (Co-Chair)

~Edmundo Delgado (Co-Chair)