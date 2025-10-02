Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron

to

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A great follow-up to Oil Painting for Beginners with Mia Bergeron, though not necessary, this class will continue building on the strong foundations of learning to oil paint. Students will work with a limited palette, and will be doing color charts for a better understanding of color and values. Mia will also guide students as they work from a still life, practicing drawing, values, color, edges, and color mixing. All levels are welcome.

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 ical