Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron

× Expand Mia Bergeron Oil Painting

A great follow-up to Oil Painting for Beginners with Mia Bergeron, though not necessary, this class will continue building on the strong foundations of learning to oil paint. Students will work with a limited palette, and will be doing color charts for a better understanding of color and values. Mia will also guide students as they work from a still life, practicing drawing, values, color, edges, and color mixing. All levels are welcome.