Oil Painting 3 with Mia Bergeron

Mia Bergeron Oil Painting 3

A great follow-up to Oil Painting for Beginners or Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron, though not necessary, this class will continue building on the strong foundations of learning to oil paint, but with added nuances and challenges. Students will work with a limited palette from a more complex still life. Mia will guide students through composition, re-entering a painting, planning drying layers, and how to work with lost edges in a painting . Some experience with oil paint is recommended.