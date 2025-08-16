Oil Painting 3 with Mia Bergeron
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Mia Bergeron
Oil Painting
A great follow-up to Oil Painting for Beginners or Oil Painting 2 with Mia Bergeron, though not necessary, this class will continue building on the strong foundations of learning to oil paint, but with added nuances and challenges. Students will work with a limited palette from a more complex still life. Mia will guide students through composition, re-entering a painting, planning drying layers, and how to work with lost edges in a painting . Some experience with oil paint is recommended.