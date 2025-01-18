Oil Painting for Beginners

× Expand Mia Bergeron Painting by Mia Bergeron

Instructor: Mia Bergeron

Pre-registration required

Join Mia as she helps students work their way through the fundamentals of oil painting, including explanation of materials, drawing, and values. This class will be taught to start in black and white, helping students create a solid foundation for working in color later. Working with only two colors also allows students to more freely explore drawing and how to see in simplified terms. A great class for anyone wanting to start with a solid ground in oils, or seasoned artists who need a bit of refreshment! There will be a lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own.