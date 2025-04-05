Oil Painting Demo
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
×
River Gallery
event flyer
Join us for an oil painting demonstration with exhibiting artist Nate Szarmach! Happening in our main exhibit room Saturday, April 5th, from 12-2 PM. He will be demonstrating his technique, talking about his inspirations, and discussing with guests. This event is free & open to the public!
Info
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings