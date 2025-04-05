Oil Painting Demo

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for an oil painting demonstration with exhibiting artist Nate Szarmach! Happening in our main exhibit room Saturday, April 5th, from 12-2 PM. He will be demonstrating his technique, talking about his inspirations, and discussing with guests. This event is free & open to the public!

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4236821287
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oil Painting Demo - 2025-04-05 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oil Painting Demo - 2025-04-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oil Painting Demo - 2025-04-05 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oil Painting Demo - 2025-04-05 12:00:00 ical