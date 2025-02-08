Oil Painting Demo
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
River Gallery
Oil Painting Demo (flyer)
Join us on Saturday, Feb 8 from 1-3 PM for a live, oil painting demo with Shawn Krueger in the main gallery! He will be painting as he answers questions, talking about his story, technique, set-up, and inspirations! This event is free and open to the public.
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings