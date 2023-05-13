× Expand Mars Michael The Okee Dokee Brothers with Sonia De Los Santos at Songbirds 5/13

Doors at 3:30 PM

Show at 4:00 PM

Standing Show with Seats Available

General Admission Adults: $10

Kids Admission: FREE!

We're introducing a new concert series just for kids! It's called the "Super Fun Kids Rock Show" and we're kicking it off with the Okee Dokee Brothers and Sonia De Los Santos. Adults are $10 and kids are FREE—but remember, you must still reserve their free tickets through this page.

As childhood friends growing up in Denver, Colorado, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing were always exploring the outdoors. Whether it was rafting down their neighborhood creek or discovering hiking trails through the Rocky Mountains, Joe and Justin were born adventurers. Now, as the GRAMMY® Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers, they have put this passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana Folk music.

Joe and Justin record and perform family music with a goal to inspire children and their parents to step outside and get creative. They believe this can motivate kids to gain a greater respect for the natural world, their communities, and themselves.

The five-time Parents’ Choice Award winners have garnered praise from the likes of NPR’s All Things Considered and USA Today, and have been called “two of family music’s best songwriters.” Their nationwide fanbase is drawn to their witty lyrics, strong musicianship, and unique folk style. By appealing to the musical needs of the entire family and recognizing that kids deserve quality music, The Okee Dokee Brothers are working full-time to advance the family music genre.

Friendship is at the heart of this joyful collaboration between Mexican songstress, Sonia De Los Santos, and the Americana folk duo, The Okee Dokee Brothers. This bilingual program includes both old and new songs that span the musical traditions of North America and illustrate the collective power of singing together and learning from each other. With an adventurous spirit and a common vision of peace and understanding, this act encourages young and old to explore, dance, sing and laugh together, hand-in-hand.