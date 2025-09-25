One Battle After Another in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Warner Bros., IMAX
One Battle After Another is coming to IMAX! Experience the story of a group of ex-revolutionaries as they come together to rescue one of their own when ghosts from their past come back to haunt them, all in 1.43 Expanded Aspect Ratio!
September 25 - October 2
When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter.
At the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater, One Battle After Another will feature IMAX's exclusive 1.43 Expanded Aspect Ratio.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
Members/Deluxe Members/River Society:
Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details and questions.