One Battle After Another in IMAX!

× Expand Warner Bros., IMAX One Battle After Another is coming to IMAX! Experience the story of a group of ex-revolutionaries as they come together to rescue one of their own when ghosts from their past come back to haunt them, all in 1.43 Expanded Aspect Ratio!

September 25 - October 2

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter.

At the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater, One Battle After Another will feature IMAX's exclusive 1.43 Expanded Aspect Ratio.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society:

Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details and questions.