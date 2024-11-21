× Expand John Dooley Open Mic Nights: 11/21 & 12/21 at Songbirds in Chattanooga

On November 21st and December 21st from 6–9 PM, we’ll be continuing the winter season of our open mic night series, hosted by James Snider of the local band Fresh Mind. So come on out, grab a drink from the bar, and enjoy tunes by local musicians in a renowned concert hall. Free to attend; donations encouraged.

Open mic night info:

- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on 11/21 and 12/21. First come, first serve!

- Only 10 spots available

- Performances from 7–9 PM

- Guitar/bass amp, electric & acoustic guitar, keyboard, & drum kit available for use

- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances

We hope to see you there!