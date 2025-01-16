× Expand Kat Friedmann Open Mic Night at Songbirds on 1/16/25

On January 16th from 6–9 PM, we’ll be kicking off 2025 with a new season of our open mic night series hosted by James Snider of the local band Fresh Mind. So come on out, grab a drink from the bar, and enjoy tunes by local musicians in a renowned concert hall. Free to attend; donations encouraged.

Open mic night info:

- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on 1/16. First come, first serve!

- Only 10 spots available

- Performances from 7–9 PM

- Guitar/bass amp, electric & acoustic guitar, keyboard, & drum kit available for use

- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances

We hope to see you there!

Open Mic Night

1/16/25 from 6:00 PM–9:00 PM

206 W. Main Street