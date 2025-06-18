× Expand Kat Friedmann Open Mic Night at Songbirds on 6/18

On Wednesday June 18th from 6–9 PM, we’re presenting our twice-a-month open mic night series hosted by James Snider of the local band Fresh Mind. So come on out, grab a drink from the bar, and enjoy tunes by local musicians in a renowned concert hall.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to keep amazing community events like this going. Need some bang for your buck? Have a drink at our bar! Introducing: Open Mic Happy Hour 🍻⏰🍷 $4 beer and wine for the first hour from 6–7 PM.

Open mic night info:

- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on open mic night(s). First come, first serve!

- Only 10 spots available

- Performances from 6:30–9 PM

- Guitar/bass amp, electric & acoustic guitar, keyboard, & drum kit available for use

- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances

We hope to see you there!

Open Mic Night: Summer Series

5/1, 5/29, 6/12, 6/18, 7/17, & 7/31

From 6:00 PM–9:00 PM

206 W. Main Street