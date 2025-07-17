Open Mic Night
to
Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Kat Friedmann
Open Mic Night at Songbirds on 7/17
On Thursday July 17th from 6–9 PM, we’re presenting our twice-a-month open mic night series hosted by James Snider of the local band Fresh Mind. So come on out, grab a drink from the bar, and enjoy tunes by local musicians in a renowned concert hall.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to keep amazing community events like this going. Need some bang for your buck? Have a drink at our bar! Introducing: Open Mic Happy Hour 🍻⏰🍷 $4 beer and wine for the first hour from 6–7 PM.
Open mic night info:
- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on open mic night(s). First come, first serve!
- Only 10 spots available
- Performances from 6:30–9 PM
- Guitar/bass amp, electric & acoustic guitar, keyboard, & drum kit available for use
- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances
We hope to see you there!
Open Mic Night: Summer Series
5/1, 5/29, 6/12, 6/18, 7/17, & 7/31
From 6:00 PM–9:00 PM
206 W. Main Street