We are so excited to kick off our summer open mic night series, hosted by James Snider of the local band Fresh Mind. So come on out, grab a drink from the bar, and enjoy tunes by local musicians in a renowned concert hall. Free to attend; donations encouraged.

Open mic night info:

- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on the night of the event. First come, first serve!

- Only 10 spots available

- Performances from 7–9 PM

- Guitar amp, keyboard, & drum kit available for use

- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances

We hope to see you there!

Dates: Thursdays 7/11, 7/18, 8/8, & 8/15

206 W. Main Street